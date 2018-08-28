Home Cities Delhi

DTC approves procurement of 1,000 low-floor AC buses

The DTC, with only 5,500 buses in its fleet, wants to buy 10,000 buses by the year end.

DTC buses on Delhi’s roads. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) today approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

He said the proposal will soon be tabled before the Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for its nod.

"The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought," Gahlot tweeted.

At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme.

Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC.

According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport needs.

