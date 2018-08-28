Home Cities Delhi

Modi doesn't want Delhi government's work to reach international platform: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia reportedly did not get the approval from the Centre to go to Moscow to speak about education reforms.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that the Centre has not given him the permission to go to Moscow to speak about education reforms as Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want the Delhi government's work to reach an international platform.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia also said his request is under process for the past 10 days.

"I was invited to speak about Delhi education reforms at the World Education Conference, Moscow. I was supposed to leave tonight but it's unfortunate that Government of India has not given the permission. It's been 'under process' from last 10 days.

"Delhi's education reforms have been getting international press coverage in past few months. It's unfortunate that PM Modi doesn't want this to reach international platforms," he said.

Sisodia added: "Delhi is also part of India! If our schools get international recognition, it's a matter of pride for India!"

