Home Cities Delhi

AAP vs LG: Delhi government has power to post, transfer bureaucrats, Supreme Court told

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government had been at loggerheads with Lt Governor Anil Baijal accusing him of preventing the functioning of his government at the behest of the Centre.

Published: 29th August 2018 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the issue of transfers and postings in the city administration should be kept with it.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan was told by senior Congress leaders and advocates Kapil Sibal and P. Chidambaram, appearing for the Delhi government, that barring three issues of public order, police and land, the Delhi government had the power to legislate and govern on other issues.

Other than public order, police and land, the Centre had no role over Delhi, Sibal contended.

"Lt Governor is the executive head of Delhi. Executive power in respect to Delhi is confined to three service only," he added.

Sibal argued that Delhi had a legislative Assembly and executive power of the Centre "cannot infringe" the power of legislative.

He further said that Lt Governor cannot use his discretion in each and every matter.

Chidambaram contended that legislative power lies with the Delhi government and the Lt Governor cannot control transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

"We are not concerned with IAS and IPS officers. But officer belong to DANICS and DANIPS, when posted in Delhi, they are under the rule of Delhi. The officers are transferred here (Delhi), but once they work here they are under Delhi's control," Chidambaram argued.

The Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) and Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Police) Services (DANIPS) provide officers to administer the civil and police administration respectively of the Union Territories (UT) segments. DANICS and DANIPS officers are liable to be transferred from one UT to another.

Earlier, the Delhi government had told the top court that the government was paralysed because it could not transfer or post bureaucrats.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government had been at loggerheads with Lt Governor Anil Baijal accusing him of preventing the functioning of his government at the behest of the Centre.

The court was hearing appeals filed by the Delhi government on the scope of its powers in view of the recent verdict by a Constitution bench.

The three-judge Constitution Bench of chief justice Misra and justice A.M. Khanwilkar and justice D.Y. Chandrachud on July 4 ruled that the Lt Governor was bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

After the Supreme Court ruling, the Arvind Kejriwal government had sent Baijal files recommending transfer and posting of officials. But the Lt Governor stonewalled it, saying the issue involving "Services" was yet to be decided.

Baijal said the Union Home Ministry had advised him to keep exercising powers over "Services" because the May 21, 2015 notification remained valid until a regular bench of the apex court decided on it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP vs LG Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals