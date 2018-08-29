Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress to protest against sealing of non-polluting industries

The Congress demands that the central government put small non-polluting industries in the category of household industries.

Published: 29th August 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress

Congress flag used for representation (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress Delhi unit on Tuesday said that it will protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here against the "illegal" sealing of non-polluting industrial establishments in the capital.

In a statement, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that on August 31, the party will hold a demonstration at Kejriwal's residence in support of their charter of six demands.

Maken demanded that the Centre and the Kejriwal government give permission to run non-polluting industries in Delhi without any delay.

He said that due to the laxity of both the governments, the "sword of sealing" was hanging over such establishments. According to the 6th Economic Census 2013, there are 8,75,308 industrial establishments in Delhi, of which 1,55,950 are manufacturing units, said Maken.

The Congress demands that the central government put small non-polluting industries in the category of household industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor