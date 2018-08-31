ABVP members accused of attacking student activist Kawalpreet Kaur at DU's Kirori Mal College

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - allegedly -"slapped and harassed-" a student activist with the All India Students Association (AISA) on Friday at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College.

The president of AISA, DU, Kawalpreet Kaur said she was targeted by two ABVP members - Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Dahiya, and unidentified others - when she visited the college campus with her friends to meet a professor.

"When me and my friends were walking in the college, we saw our friends campaigning in the college and we joined them. Then we saw that we were followed by four people from ABVP who were constantly passing comments on us and were threatening us to move out of the college. When I asked them not to do so, they started hurling abuses at me and humiliated me in front of my friends. They used such shameful words for me which I can't spell out here. It made me feel very humiliated and provoked me so much that my natural response was to slap him which I did. Immediately, without losing a second, the guy slapped me so tightly that I lost my balance for seconds and I had tears in my eyes. After this, that guy ran away and when my friend Dhiraj ran to get hold of him, he was surrounded by at least 12-15 ABVP just before the college main gate. They assaulted him brutally until a professor stopped them and rescued Dhiraj. They were saying that Dhiraj had said that 'Hindustan Murdabad' that's why he deserves this and so does his friends. They also said that these people are urban naxals," Kaur said in a statement.

The Delhi state secretary of the ABVP, Bharat Khatana, however, rubbished Kaur's claims stating it to be a "political drama done to gain popularity." "She first uploaded pictures of two men on the social media as the accused and later posted another picture of ABVP members as accused. None of the ABVP members were involved in the incident. She is targeting ABVP to ruin its image," Khatana added.