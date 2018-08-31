Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces doorstep delivery of services from September 10

The chief minister made the announcement on Twitter, terming it as "revolution in governance" which would be "big blow to corruption."

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhiites will get doorstep delivery of various government services, including driving licence, marriage certificate and ration cards from September 10, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The chief minister made the announcement on Twitter, terming it as "revolution in governance" which would be "big blow to corruption".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government had proposed doorstep delivery of services earlier this year and had accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal of stalling it.

However, a five-judge Constitution Bench had on July 4 laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, paving the way for the government to proceed with the scheme.

"Doorstep delivery of services. A revolution in governance. A big blow to corruption. Super convenience for people. Happening for the first time anywhere in the world. Starts from 10th Sept (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

As per the plan, the AAP government will provide 100 services such as caste certificate, driving licence, ration card at the doorstep of people. The services will be provided for an extra fee of Rs 50.

Last month, the government had approved Administrative Reforms proposal to give the work to a firm, which will be an intermediary agency, to execute the project in the national capital.

The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

According to the plan, Mobile Sahayaks (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres.

Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, among others, will be covered under the scheme.

If a person wants to apply for driving licence, he or she would have to call a designated call centre and give the details.

Thereafter, the agency would assign a Mobile Sahayak, who will visit the applicant's residence and get the required details and documents.

The applicant will have to visit the MLO office once for a driving test.

In November last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the Mobile Sahayak would be equipped with all necessary equipment such as biometric devices and a camera, adding that for doorstep delivery of services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee.

Delhi has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government since the AAP came to power in 2014.

The AAP has often accused the LG of stalling its work at the behest of the Centre.

The apex court in its landmark judgement unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state but clipped the powers of the LG, saying he has no "independent decision making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.

