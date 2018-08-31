Non-subsided LPG cylinder to cost Rs 30.50 more in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The price of non-subsidised LPG cooking gas will be hiked by Rs 30.50 per cylinder in New Delhi and that of subsidised one by a marginal Rs 1.49, effective September 1.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the increase in prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinder is mainly due to changes in international prices and foreign exchange fluctuations.

Consumers have to buy non-subsidised LPG cylinders after exhausting their yearly quota of 12 subsidised ones.

In terms of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders, the rise has been attributed mainly to the GST levied on the revised price of domestic non-subsidised LPG.

Effectively, the price on subsidised cylinder will increase to Rs 499.51 from September 1 from Rs 498.02 per cylinder in August.