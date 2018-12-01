Being showrunner for Midnight’s Children

Home Cities Delhi

Filmmaker  Vishal Bhardwaj will serve as the showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Booker Prize-winning novel, Midnight’s Children.

Originally published in 1981, Midnight’s Children is a magic realism novel set in post-Independence India and follows fictional characters born exactly at midnight on August 15, 1947, who have telekinetic powers to connect with each other. Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta had earlier directed a feature film adaption of the novel in 2012. It was also adapted into a BBC series in 2017.

“I’m confident that taking this quintessentially Indian epic that transcends generations and genres, combined with the production values and creative freedom that Netflix offers, will contribute to an unforgettable series that is Indian at heart and global in reach,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.

The director(s) and cast of Midnight’s Children are yet to be announced. Simran Sethi, director-creative, International Original for Netflix, said, “The scope and scale of Midnight’s Children can only be translated by a creator with an expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and a nuanced knowledge of bringing characters to life.” Vishal Bhardwaj’s last theatrical release was the sibling dramedy, Pataakha. He is known for directing critically-acclaimed films.

