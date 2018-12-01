Capturing young romance through the written word

By Express News Service

Young author Meetali Meelan speaks to the heart in a state of flux as she writes the story of two brothers in her recent book, A long way home. The author talks about challenges of writing in this era, her inspirations and her challenges. There are two major characters in the book—Arihant and his elder brother, Ishaan. “I consciously picked Arihant’s character. I intended to create an aspiring writer and blogger who was nursing a broken heart. While writing the climax of his story, the point where his family is at its lowest, his brother was born. Ishaan’s character came to me fully formed and out of nowhere.

I knew what he was like and what he was missing from his life. With some brainstorming, I figured out Ishaan’s story in one night, as opposed to the months that it took to build Arihant’s story,” says Meelan.

She found inspiration for this book from a summer internship listed on a website. “I intended to write a short summer romance between two characters who join an internship during college vacation, connect with each other and help each other solve personal problems.

That was the starting point,” she says. The biggest challenge for her was to write from the perspective of two brothers, exploring the relationship with their father and each other. “I did a lot of research, reading books by male authors and male protagonists to understand how men think. But the research didn’t help much. Ultimately, I realised instead of trying to think like ‘guys’ I needed to simply think like humans and I was able to write their narrative,” she adds.

Talking about love in the lives of modern Indian youth, she says, “What we want today hasn’t changed from what people wanted earlier but how we are chasing it or treating it, has changed, she shares, adding, “Your writing gets lost in the crowd. It is easier for writers to share their writing but it has also made them less visible. Too many voices speaking.

I hope you get to hear mine,” she says.