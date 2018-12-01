Family of traffic cop crushed by truck gets Rs 1 crore from Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Friday honoured one more police personnel who lost his life in the line of duty.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to the wife of Delhi Traffic Police constable Binesh Kumar in an event held at Patparganj in east Delhi.

A few days ago, Kejriwal had presented cheques for Rs 1 crore to the kin of two Delhi Police constables killed three years ago. The AAP government has made it a policy to give Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of security forces personnel killed while on duty. In all, the families of 18 people from Delhi who died while working for the police, the fire service or the Army will receive the compensation from the Delhi government.

“The Central government should also bring a policy similar to what we have in Delhi, of honouring the officials martyred on the border. This will boost the morale of our armed forces. They will think that if they are sacrificing their lives for the country, the government is there to take care of the family,” Kejriwal said during the event, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Somnath Bharti, besides others.

Kejriwal attacked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for “rejecting” the compensation scheme for the last three years “It would have been great if we could have given the compensation just 15 days after Binesh Kumar was martyred, but that could not happen because the LG rejected our scheme. After the Supreme Court’s order, fewer files are going to the LG, hence in the last 10 days we have been meeting the family members and distributing the compensation” he said.

Binesh Kumar died last year after being hit by a truck on the Geeta Colony flyover. The 30-year-old constable was manning a police barricade and saw a truck coming at high speed. He signalled the driver to stop, but instead the driver rammed the truck into Kumar, injuring him. Kumar died later in a hospital. He is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters.