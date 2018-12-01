Finding hues of  art and purpose in water works 

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Unrestricted nd unrestrained, artist Atul Bhalla’s conscience reflects lucidly in the ripples of water that throw back images of perseverance. His purpose flows with every drop. That happens when one finds a passion that transcends to being one’s identity. Water has become that for him, after all he’s been inspired by it for far too many years now. Even in his new show called Anhedonic Dehiscence, the truth about water emerges from its depth, forming a recurring motif in its totality.

The exhibition puts together new and old works in the form of archival prints, diasecs and installations. With Anhedonic Dehiscence there is another important aspect that he is exploring, which is the search of elusive historical and social truth that can possibly never be known. “Through landscapes and still life, I showcase pleasure-less anhedonic alienation and dissociation. Perfect landscapes break away and slivers of wounds tear open, as the viewer expects (blood) gushing. Anhedonic dehiscence is the social condition,” he says.

Of all the things he has worked on, water has featured in most. This exhibition is no different. His work with this pertinent environmental issue goes back to 1998. He doesn’t call himself an environmental activist, rather he is an environmental artist, he says.His wondrous travels led him to learn not only about the places he was visiting but also made him aware of what was going wrong back home in India.

Traversing through Rishikesh, Gangotri and places such as those, water acted as a constant companion in different forms. Water then found itself in his art. The more he moved about, the more he understood, a lot of it being grave. Reality, however, had to be talked about and he let it be done through his art.

“Schooling myself in the physical, historical, and political significance of water in the urban environment of New Delhi through various mediums became my means of communicating for its better future,” he says.And just like water continues to flow with abandon, Bhalla wishes for his art to be perceived fluidly, openly and intelligently.Anhedonic Dehiscence, till January 3, Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony.