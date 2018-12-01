Home Cities Delhi

Hospitals, good doctors see Delhi top in heart transplants

According to the report, there has been a 23 per cent rise in organ donations in the city since 2010.

Published: 01st December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

heart transplant

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital leads the country in liver and heart transplants, while Mumbai is number one for kidney transplants, a report from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) says.According to the report, in the past one year, Delhi has seen 190 heart transplants, 435 liver transplants, 42 lung transplants and 2,480 kidney transplants. Officials say the presence of medical infrastructure and good doctors is the reason for the high numbers.

“Apart from the infrastructure, people in the national capital are aware of transplants and can afford them. Moreover, there are many organs readily available for transplant,” a NOTTO official said.There are 2,188 corneas, five pancreas, two lungs, 14 hearts, 33 livers and 160 kidneys available for transplant in various hospitals across the city. However, Delhi has seen a drop in the number of organ donors by 2 per cent since last year. 

According to the report, there has been a 23 per cent rise in organ donations in the city since 2010.In terms of pan-India statistics, the report says there have been around 16,000 kidney transplants, 3,034 liver transplants, 254 heart transplants, 84 lung transplants and 11 pancreas transplants in the past 13 years.

The large numbers of liver and heart transplants reflect the poor lifestyle of Delhiites. “The liver is damaged mainly due to excessive alcohol intake, and heart diseases arise due to a sedentary lifestyle,” a leading doctor in a private hospital in the city said.

