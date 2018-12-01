Home Cities Delhi

Live melodies to jive with the heart 

The performance will comprise tracks from their latest album called Kamaloka, released in April this year.

Members of the Max Clouth Clan

By Ayesha Singh
Whispers of music settle softly on our ears making each note caress the back of the tunes being played. When the soul of sound emerges from a profoundly pure energy, melodies reverberate with a joy contagious enough to infect everybody. Jazz had a similar effect on guitarist Max Clouth of musical collective Max Clouth Clan, when he started making music.

Since then, he has made jazz his life, and the way he approaches music, sets him apart. Not too far from his upcoming performance, he speaks to us about his show at the fourth edition of Giants of Jazz, his intoxication with music and love for India.

“Kamaloka in Sanskrit means the land of desire, and metaphysically it is where souls go after death for the rest of their journey. With Kamaloka we have tried to present a clever and lively album that combines lightness and profound aspects. European and Indian stylistics, acoustic and electronic facets merge into personal and equally global sound,” says Clan.

In addition to that, they will also be performing a new soundtrack called Lucifer Rising/Surrender to What Is, a collaboration with Indian singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal. “We’re always inspired by the special vibe that happens on tour in India which means landing in a different climate zone every day and constantly being surrounded by different dialects and atmosphere,” he says.

From the line up, there are a couple of songs that Clan is most excited to share. “M.R is catchy for Western ears, yet all the melodies are based on ragas. What makes this track so special is that it brings out the essence of organic collaborations and interactions which we had with some of our Indian contemporaries. Essentially, this lies at the heart of what we do with our music,” he shares.
December 8, The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave.

Most restraint about?
Judging people based on their appearance.
Greatest indulgence?
Potato Soup.
The worst thing about being an adult? 
Waking up early every morning
A rotten piece of advice you’ve received?
Get a serious job.
What makes you jealous?
That people in India have access to incredible food.
On a bad day, you would pop?
Schokoküsse

