DilliChalo: Traffic crawls in central Delhi following Kisan rally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic crawled on central and Lutyen’s Delhi in the morning hours as the farmers proceeded towards the Parliament Street on Friday. About 1,000 of traffic police officers were deployed on the route to march, which began from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street, to ensure the commuters do not face inconvenience.

READ | #DilliDhalo farmers' march: Now, govternment’s turn to tremble

Motorists were hit by the march on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, the stretch near Guru Nanak Eye hospital, Maharaja Ranjit Singh flyover, Barakhamba Chowk and Janpath. Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozshah Road, Janpath, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Marg, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Marg and Connaught Place also were affected, the traffic police said.

The traffic police, in its advisory, had urged commuters to avoid these routes. They had also asked to keep check on their social media handle for updates.