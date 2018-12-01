Home Cities Delhi

NAAC review: Delhi University gets ‘A++’ ranking , same as JNU’s last year 

The University has maintained its position at the top in India as per the Centre for World University Ranking ranking and is 8th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Delhi University

Delhi University was ranked ‘A+’ in NAAC eview held in the last week of October (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi was ranked ‘A+’ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review held in the last week of October. The ranking is crucial for varsities for funds and grants allocation from the   apex higher education regulator body, the University Grants Commission (UGC) . Last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University secured ‘A++’ in the review. Delhi University (DU) got a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.28. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4.

For the UGC review, DU had conducted visits to various departments and checked whether they are adequately prepared for the review. The accreditation is as per the Revised Accreditation and Assessment Framework launched by the NAAC in July 2017, which represents an explicit paradigm shift in the accreditation process, making it ICT enabled, objective, transparent, scalable and robust, the DU said.

The University has maintained its position at the top in India as per the Centre for World University Ranking ranking and is 8th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework. It is also among the top 10 Indian public educational institutions/universities and the first among Indian public universities under QS BRICS University Rankings. Its h-index touched 157, one of the highest among Indian universities. Agency inputs

