Home Cities Delhi

The travails of being a social entrepreneur

Though entrepreneurship is the buzzword now, social entrepreneurship is not as popular.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreejani Bhattacharya
Express News Service

Though entrepreneurship is the buzzword now, social entrepreneurship is not as popular. Focused on solving social challenges even as they try and make a profit, social entrepreneurs are faced with myriad problems -- not least of which is a distinct lack of enthusiasm from investors who flock to their more commercially oriented counterparts. 

“It is very difficult to get investments for these ventures. Any investor expects a seven to eight-fold return within a set period of time. That works for a commercial enterprises, but not a social one,” says Nalini Shekar, cofounder of Hasiru Dala, a Bengaluru-based waste management enterprise focused on bettering the lives of waste pickers.  

The challenge is to find an investor patient enough to wait until these firms start becoming financially healthy. “We need time to make profits,” Shekar notes. Social enterprises also struggle with the very people they are trying to help. In Hasiru Dala’s case, Shekar says that there are bottlenecks in trying to work in sync with the multitude of stakeholders -- from local grass root decision and policy makers, to the legal system and beneficiaries themselves. 

All is not dark, however. Instead of philanthropic donations, bigger firms are now making equity investments and funding mentorship programmes.Recently, Tata Trusts and Social Alpha began the Social Alpha Entrepreneurs For Impact(E4i) program: a 12-month fellowship aimed at equipping these entrepreneurs. Pernod Ricard India Charitable Foundation (PRICF) also launched a social Impact incubator recently. Manoj Kumar, founder and CEO, Social Alpha says their focus is to “impart useful and practical know-how”. 

But, being a social entrepreneur requires a rather rare bent of mind. “People who venture into this space need to be passionate, and not look at the beneficiary community as just another market..,” 
says Shekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp