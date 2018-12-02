Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality deteriorates due to local pollutants: Authorities

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 322, which fell in the "very poor" category.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi air

Smog covers Delhi’s skyline on Friday morning. The city has been battling air pollution with the onset of winter (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality deteriorated again Sunday and slipped into very poor category due to local pollutants as authorities predicted further increase in pollution level.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 322, which fell in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 is considered to be "severe".

The SAFAR had last week forecast that the air quality of the national capital is expected to "significantly deteriorate" Sunday due to a decline in temperature which might lead to entrapment of pollutants.

However, even after "significant deterioration" the air quality is likely to stay in the 'very poor' level, it had said.

According to SAFAR, the air quality is very poor in Delhi and at present there is "insignificant intrusion from outside of Delhi".

"It said it is an ideal time to ascertain the impact of local emissions on the pollution level of Delhi," it said.

The local emissions include pollution from vehicles, construction activities and garbage burning among others.

Earlier, authorities had said that vehicular emissions contribute to 40 per cent pollution in Delhi.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said in 14 areas of the national capital, the air quality was in the "very poor" category, while in 14 areas, it was recorded in the "poor" category.

The PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) level was recorded at 155 and the PM10 level at 328, it added.

Ghaziabad recorded very poor air quality, Faridabad poor air quality and Gurgaon recorded moderate air quality, the CPCB data showed.

Delhi's air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the past one week but on Saturday it had improved to poor category for a brief period of time.

It again slipped into very poor category Sunday, the authorities said.

According to SAFAR, the air quality is very poor in Delhi and at present there is "insignificant intrusion from outside of Delhi".

"It said it is an ideal time to ascertain the impact of local emissions on the pollution level of Delhi," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Air pollution Air Quality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp