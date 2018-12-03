Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi over CBI charge sheet against Satyendar Jain

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the Delhi health minister, his wife and a few others in a disproportionate assets case, officials said Monday.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:54 PM

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to a charge sheet filed by the CBI against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday residents of unauthorised colonies would give a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the future polls.

Kejriwal reiterated the charge that the case was registered against Jain for making a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

READ| Court discharges Arvind Kejriwal, six others in 2012 rioting case outside Manmohan Singh's residence

"This case was registered against Satyendar Jain by Modi ji, for the offence of making scheme to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Residents of these colonies will give a reply to Modi ji this time," he tweeted in Hindi.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the central probe agency in August last year for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

TAGS
Satyendar Jain Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

