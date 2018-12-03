Home Cities Delhi

Build a university at Babri site: Manish Sisodia

Asked about the current wave of caste politics in Indian politics, Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said that the only way to end it was through education.

Published: 03rd December 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia in New Delhi on Saturday | NAVEEN KUMAR

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said a university should come up at the site of the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasised that 'Ram Rajya' can be ushered through education and not by constructing a grand temple.

"My stand is that with a consensus from both sides (Hindus and Muslims), let's build a good university at that place," Sisodia said in an interview with NDTV that was aired on Sunday.

"Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Indian, foreigner -- students from all communities may attend that university and from there should spring Lord Ram's ideals. Ram Rajya would come if we teach our children and not by building a mandir," Sisodia said when asked what was the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) stand on Ram Mandir debate.

Asked about the current wave of caste politics in Indian politics, Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said that the only way to end it was through education.

"When I was at Japan University, the people there were talking about a new concept of running cars with hydrogen and on the same day on Twitter we were debating about Lord Hanuman's caste. It is really unfortunate but the only way to move forward is by education," he said.

Without taking any particular name, Sisodia slammed the political parties of spreading casteism at university levels "by appointing Vice Chancellors subscribing to Hindutva who try to impose it on the students".

"On one hand, you talk about 'Digital India' but your actions resemble that of Vijay Mallya," Sisodia said.

Talking about the Lok Sabha elections due next year, Sisodia said the AAP government would be focusing on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

"We will also keep our focus on Punjab and Haryana for the 2019 elections," he said.

When asked whether Delhi Police should be with the state government, Sisodia remarked that even if his government plans to take an action, it never gets implemented on the ground level because of different governments controlling different authorities in Delhi.

"Delhi Police need to be under the Delhi government," he said.

He also said the previous Sheila Dikshit-led government "didn't do any work" in Delhi.

"If her government had done anything, we wouldn't have to struggle like this to get work done," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Manish Sisodia Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya Babri site AAP

Comments(4)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Praveen
    While Universities r important and it is a great thought... why chose this place of worship?? Build at other locations... this is a belief of many and do not try to dilute
    3 days ago reply

  • K.murty
    Sisocia Saab is correct. Debate must . good for all
    4 days ago reply

  • Subha
    What a great thought. let's have a university at Mecca and Vatican as well
    4 days ago reply

  • Dhruv
    If you don't want some gods caste to be the point of discussion
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp