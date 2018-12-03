CBI files charge sheet against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, wife in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, his wife and two others in a disproportionate assets case.The charge sheet, which included the names of Jain’s wife Poornima and other business associates, was filed in the Patiala House Court. Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Jain for allegedly amassing and laundering assets worth `1.69 crore.

On August 24 last year, the probe agency had registered a case against him for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known source of income. Four companies - Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited - were also named in the case.

According to sources, Jain used `1.69 crore for benami purchase of 200 bigha of land in the names of his relatives, Vaibhav and Ankush Jain. But, the Aam Aadmi Party denies all charges against Jain and accuses the BJP of misusing the CBI to target Jain.

Proceedings under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act - undertaken against Jain and his shell companies - concluded that he was responsible for laundering money. Jain had appealed against the order, but his petition was dismissed in May and the land was confiscated.

In a writ petition before the Delhi HC, Jain admitted `1.69 crore in black money was laundered using shell companies controlled by three hawala operators in Kolkata. The efforts of the AAP government to regularise unauthorised colonies during its first tenure and the present tenure are linked to Jain’s investment in agricultural land, the CBI had said.

Jain and his relatives had stakes in companies Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Mangalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd. Jainwas director in all but one ‘ Mangalyatan Projects, the CBI alleged. Although he resigned from the directorship before Delhi elections in 2013, family members continued to hold shares in the companies.

People will reply to Modi: Kejriwal

Reacting to a charge sheet filed by the CBI against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said residents of unauthorised colonies would give a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the future polls. Kejriwal reiterated the charge that the case was registered against Jain for making a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The charge sheet comes days after the MHA granted CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain.