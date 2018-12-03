Home Cities Delhi

German Christmas market in Delhi marks a merry beginning

Christmas spells magic. As winter leaves curl up nostalgic memories, streets buzz with merriment and jollity.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Christmas spells magic. As winter leaves curl up nostalgic memories, streets buzz with merriment and jollity. It’s that warm, snug time of the year when festive joy envelopes the air and offers a scent of Christmas cheer that disseminates far and wide. Of everything that is to be said of Christmas, the most important is that nobody celebrates the festival quite like the Germans.

And, there is also nothing quite like all the mirthful markets that pop up with sparkling trinkets all across Germany. We hope there is a day, for those who have not experienced a traditional German Christmas, to partake in its celebration but for now, the rollicking spirit of German exuberance comes in the form of the German Christmas Market in Delhi on December 8 and 9. 

A weekend of Christmas
choirs, cakes and brownies

The two-day event is taking place under the aegis of the German Embassy and is supported by the German School and Federation of Indo-German Societies in India.

Something is to be said about this 21st edition of Christmas jamboree. It’s a large, fully packed lifestyle fair that sets up stalls loaded with merchandise that attracts the local essence.

Designer home accessories, high-end fashion wear, children’s goodies and activities, stationery, garden accessories, art and more, all pack in the Christmas punch.

A signature from the festival is laid out at the back of the shopping stalls usually. It’s what German’s swear by — hot dog and beer. The menu is kept limited to these two offerings besides a couple of more things.

There are stalls selling food items and beverages too. Every year, there is a cake and brownie stall that pulls the biggest numbers.

The event drew more than 12,000 visitors last year. A few highlights mark the occasion this year too — the Gingerbread House, German Rooftop Restaurant and Dessert counter. There is an ornately done up Christmas tree that marks the entrance to the side where German auto giants, German chocolatiers have their stalls. Don’t miss the live music in the evening.

Children will have the best time with a dedicated space for spot painting competitions and  Christmas choirs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Christmas Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp