German Christmas market in Delhi marks a merry beginning

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Christmas spells magic. As winter leaves curl up nostalgic memories, streets buzz with merriment and jollity. It’s that warm, snug time of the year when festive joy envelopes the air and offers a scent of Christmas cheer that disseminates far and wide. Of everything that is to be said of Christmas, the most important is that nobody celebrates the festival quite like the Germans.

And, there is also nothing quite like all the mirthful markets that pop up with sparkling trinkets all across Germany. We hope there is a day, for those who have not experienced a traditional German Christmas, to partake in its celebration but for now, the rollicking spirit of German exuberance comes in the form of the German Christmas Market in Delhi on December 8 and 9.

A weekend of Christmas

choirs, cakes and brownies

The two-day event is taking place under the aegis of the German Embassy and is supported by the German School and Federation of Indo-German Societies in India.

Something is to be said about this 21st edition of Christmas jamboree. It’s a large, fully packed lifestyle fair that sets up stalls loaded with merchandise that attracts the local essence.

Designer home accessories, high-end fashion wear, children’s goodies and activities, stationery, garden accessories, art and more, all pack in the Christmas punch.

A signature from the festival is laid out at the back of the shopping stalls usually. It’s what German’s swear by — hot dog and beer. The menu is kept limited to these two offerings besides a couple of more things.

There are stalls selling food items and beverages too. Every year, there is a cake and brownie stall that pulls the biggest numbers.

The event drew more than 12,000 visitors last year. A few highlights mark the occasion this year too — the Gingerbread House, German Rooftop Restaurant and Dessert counter. There is an ornately done up Christmas tree that marks the entrance to the side where German auto giants, German chocolatiers have their stalls. Don’t miss the live music in the evening.

Children will have the best time with a dedicated space for spot painting competitions and Christmas choirs.