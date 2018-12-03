Home Cities Delhi

NGT slaps 25 crore fine on Delhi government for failing to curb air pollution in national capital

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the AAP government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore with the apex pollution monitoring body.

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Upset over the Delhi Government’s failure to control air pollution, especially from the open burning of plastic, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a fine of `25 crore on the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

If it fails to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it will have to pay a penalty of `10 crore every month, the tribunal said. In addition to the fine, the tribunal also asked the government to deposit `25 crore as performance guarantee with the CPCB.

The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing pleas filed by residents of Mundka and Tikri-Kalan. They sought the stopping of burning of plastic and rubber as well as the closure of illegal industries.

ALSO READPollution causes insomnia in older adults 

The green panel’s directions came after the chief secretary filed an affidavit in the tribunal, which was found to be “vague”. “The compliance report submitted is just an eyewash. The Delhi Government has not prosecuted even a single illegal industry nor has it named any industries running in non-conforming areas,” the order said.

“It is a big decision by the NGT, keeping in view the plastic menace in Delhi. Having said that, the amount of fine will go from one department to another. It’s public money at the end of the day,” said environmentalist Vikrant Tongad.

Delhi Government spokesperson Nagendra Sharma said: “The government will examine the order, then we will be in a position to comment.”

Toxic fumes

Largescale dumping and burning of rubber and plastic waste in the open continues unabated at night
Fumes from burning of plastic, rubber cause cancer and cardiovascular diseases
Pollution hotspots include Bawana, Narela and Mundka

Delhi air pollution Central Pollution Control Board National Green Tribunal

