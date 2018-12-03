Home Cities Delhi

Upholding the ultimate truth

Paintings, digital art, photography, sculptures, calligraphy and ceramics are part of this art collective called Satyamev Jayate.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

An artwork from Satyameva Jayate

By Express News Service

It’s not just a simple phrase. It’s an ethos. Satyameva Jayate from Mundaka Upanishad is a national aspiration that calls for truth prevailing above all else. And what could be more honest than an artist’s soul? “As art is the mirror of an artist’s deepest truth, I present works that uphold Satyameva Jayate in the 21st century,” says Erum Khan. 

Paintings, digital art, photography, sculptures, calligraphy and ceramics are part of this art collective called Satyamev Jayate. Participating are Smriti Veer, Archanaa Panda, Hari Singh, Ritika Dhingra, Jyoti Singh, Monika Pawar, Smrita Swarup, Avigyan Bhattacharya, Sargam Chopra and others, all expressing their firmly held truths. January 10-12, Artizen Art Gallery, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO. 

