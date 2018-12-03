Weaving masterpiece memories 

Angela Paljor By

It’s a scene that is etched in designer Gautam Gupta’s memory forever. It defined his passion for his profession. Years back, walking down the streets of Benaras, Gupta watched the hands behind the looms that deftly weaved intricate warps and wefts. He calls it “the human touch”, something that we are on the verge of losing. And it is this very beauty of care and emotion which weaving brings that manifests in his latest collection Masterpiece.

The focus of his collection is three indigenous crafts: Banarasi, Paithani and Bandhani. “The idea is to use vintage motifs and the techniques, reviving them along with being innovative in terms of design sensibility. We blend yarns of different clusters to create a new fabric. For instance, we have used patola art to weave saris in Benaras and then bandhani is done to create something exceptional,” shares Gupta, who has used highly twisted silk yarns embellished with zari to make the sari more drape friendly.

Even linen is woven in a different manner to make it conducive for lehengas. The colour palette of the collection shifts from radiant aurora red, bottle green to pastels such as hemlock green, opal green and mint.

Masterpiece has been inspired by nature. Elements like flowers, trees, peacocks and birds are vivid in his work. “With the polluted air we breathe in, and the large-scale destruction that modernisation has caused, it is essential to make people realise how important nature is through all mediums possible,” says Gupta, who has also used some designs which revolve around folk art, thus reminiscing the vintage charm. He believes that as designers and also being a part of the culture, it is his responsibility to keep the age-old craft alive.

For Gupta, a masterpiece is something that is not only rare but also needs an eye for detailing. And this very idea is mirrored in his collection. “These pieces are made of techniques which require a high degree of skill, perseverance and detailing. Some pieces take eight to nine months to make,” he shares.

Gautam Gupta loves handlooms and wants these skills to be sustained and passed on to next generation as India is the only country in the world that still has these skills and craft.