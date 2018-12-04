Bringing Jagjit Singh’s melodies to life

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Salaam Baalak Trust, an NGO working with street children is celebrating 30 years of providing basic facilities to the vulnerable children who live on the harsh streets of Delhi NCR or who find themselves abandoned there.

The NGO will commemorate its 30 year anniversary with Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, a tribute to Shri Jagjit Singh, performed by Shekhar Ravjiani, featuring renowned instrumentalist Deepak Pandit.

Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi first premiered at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore in 2016 to a standing ovation and brought back to life some of the legendary Ghazals of Jagjit Singh including, ‘Hothon se Choolo Tum’, ‘Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi’, ‘Tumko Dekha’, ‘Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar’,‘Tum itna Jo’ and ‘Yeh Daulat bhi Le Lo’. This concert is a tribute to Shri Jagjit Singh from Shekhar Ravjiani and the same musicians who accompanied the legendary singer for over 20 years. Tanya Alag from the NGO says,“It is a celebration as well as a fundraiser for our work. The show has travelled from Indonesia, to Hong Kong, Dubai and Ravjiani agreed to do it for Salaam Balak Trust in Delhi.”

The NGO runs seven shelter homes wherein they provide every facility for children. “Education, however, is our main criteria that we must educate the child in some way or the other,” says Alag, adding , “We try to make parents realise the importance of education and send the children to shools in their neighborhood.”

The fundraiser will be held at Siri fort Auditorium on December 13., 7.30 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are available on: www.insider.in