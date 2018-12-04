Home Cities Delhi

Bringing Jagjit Singh’s melodies to life

The NGO runs seven shelter homes wherein they provide every facility for children.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Shekhar Ravjiani with the team of Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Salaam Baalak Trust, an NGO working with street children is celebrating 30 years of providing basic facilities to the vulnerable children who live on the harsh streets of Delhi NCR or who find themselves abandoned there.

The NGO will commemorate its 30 year anniversary with Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, a tribute to Shri Jagjit Singh, performed by Shekhar Ravjiani, featuring renowned instrumentalist Deepak Pandit.
Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi first premiered at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore in 2016 to a standing ovation and brought back to life some of the legendary Ghazals of Jagjit Singh including, ‘Hothon se Choolo Tum’, ‘Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi’, ‘Tumko Dekha’, ‘Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar’,‘Tum itna Jo’ and ‘Yeh Daulat bhi Le Lo’. This concert is a tribute to Shri Jagjit Singh from Shekhar Ravjiani and the same musicians who accompanied the legendary singer for over 20 years. Tanya Alag from the NGO says,“It is a celebration as well as a fundraiser for our work. The show has travelled from Indonesia, to Hong Kong, Dubai and Ravjiani agreed to do it for Salaam Balak Trust in Delhi.”

The NGO runs seven shelter homes wherein they provide every facility for children. “Education, however, is our main criteria that we must educate the child in some way or the other,” says Alag, adding , “We try to make parents realise the importance of education and send the children to shools in their neighborhood.”

The fundraiser will be held at Siri fort Auditorium on December 13., 7.30 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are available on: www.insider.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp