Delhi to redesign streets to make them pedestrian friendly

The Delhi government will also start this mission with a pilot project and will later on expand it to larger areas.

Published: 04th December 2018

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

DELHI: For pedestrians struggling to walk through encroachments on sidewalks and heavy traffic on the roads, some relief may be in the offing with the Delhi government planning to redesign its streets to make it safer for those using the footpath.

The state government has roped in Janette Sadik Khan, former commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, who will work along with Savelife Foundation, an NGO working for road safety in India, on redesigning the national capital’s streets to make them safe and walkable.

Khan also serves as chairperson for the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), a coalition of transportation departments of 40 large cities nationwide and was responsible for redesigning Times Square.

“There is a need to rethink designs of city streets so that more people are able to walk or cycle around, which globally nations are adopting with smart designs and technology,” Khan said.

The Delhi government will also start this mission with a pilot project and will later on expand it to larger areas.

“We will be working on a small stretch. After that our first priority will be to redesign Lutyens Zone, to make it walkable with lesser private vehicles. Also, this area attracts many tourists and has important government offices, so we have to design it in a way that it is friendly for them. Later on we will expand to other cities,” a senior official in Delhi government said.

The pilot project, which will be kicking off soon, will see the Delhi Police, CPWD and state government working together.

“Initially we will be working on a 3 km stretch between Burari and Bhalswa..., which is the deadliest road in Delhi with 67 preventable deaths over the last two years,” Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said, adding that the primary goal will be to redesign these streets “making it better for pedestrians and make it a zero preventable death zone in the next 18 months”.

Once successful, Tewari said that the target is to extend the design to the full 1,300 km-long road and street network in the Delhi region.

Delhi to soon have its Road Safety Authority

Struggling between both the Union and state governments, whose responsibilities overlap, Delhi will soon have its own Road Safety Authority. The new authority will have representatives from both governments, with one elected chairman.

