Have you slayed the migraine pose yet?

However, psychologist Neetu advises against selfie trends like these.

Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner try out the migraine pose

By Express News Service

But first, let me take a selfie go the popular lyrics by The Chainsmokers. While it doesn’t seem like the selfie trend will end anytime soon, the latest selfie phenomenon is sweeping the social media.

The migraine pose. Keep one hand on the edge of your temple, forehead or crown as though you have a headache, pulling your skin back at the temple. When you pull your skin at the temple you essentially give yourself a temporary facelift, tightening the skin, lifting the brows, and making your cheekbones pop.
Coined by beauty guru Nam Vo, who is also Kylie Jenner’s make-up artist, the migraine pose has found huge fans in celebrities Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

Meher Gupta, a sociology student in the city says, “I love the pose. It is great that such trends are coming up. It is giving us space for emotions that have been ignored a lot on social media till now.”
There are people out there who are also ready to fake the trend as it seems like a perfect opportunity to show off one’s well-done nails. Palak Mehta, who is a nail-art enthusiast shares, “I like this pose just because I have a new way to show off my work now.”

However, psychologist Neetu advises against selfie trends like these. “It’s not only about this particular trend. Selfies are not the best thing that we as a species have done to ourselves. If it’s once in a while that one indulges, that is fine. However, many are obsessed and these selfie-trends are only adding to the addiction.”

