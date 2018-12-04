Home Cities Delhi

JNU doubles fees for certificates; students’ union condemns move

In the notice issued by the Deputy Registrar of the varsity, the cost of the provisional degree certificate and migration certificate has increased from Rs 50 to Rs 100.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has doubled the fees of the students to claim basic documents such as marksheet.The raised rates, according to a notice obtained by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), were proposed in the 147th (B) Academic Council meeting held in early October – where JNUSU was not part of – and has been in implementation since October 22.

“JNU administration in a unilateral imposition of its anti-student policies has now doubled the fees for basic documentation for collecting no dues, degree certificates, migration, etc. It is unfortunate that from the time Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took over as the vice-chancellor, privatisation, commercialisation and corporatisation of public spaces are the only things happening here,” JNUSU said.  

In the notice issued by the Deputy Registrar of the varsity, the cost of the provisional degree certificate and migration certificate has increased from Rs 50 to Rs 100. The duplicate copy of provisional degree, consolidated marksheet, semester grade report will now cost Rs 200, while the cost of duplicate degree certificate and duplicate migration certificate has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500 and Rs 400 respectively. The other two documents — consolidated marksheet and re-evaluation of answer script – will now cost Rs 40.  The students’ union condemned the administration’s move of hiking fees at a time when the “students are being devoid of fellowship and books.”

“The agenda for fee hike was placed in part B (of the Academic Council meeting), which is illegal as all student-related and fee-related issues need to be discussed in Part A where students are a part. The administration has committed twin illegalities.

The true intention to bypass democratic decision-making process is clearly visible,” said JNUSU president N Sai Balaji.

Last week, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) also accused the university of a massive cut in academic spending in the past two financial years, warning this would affect the research and ultimately the institution’s name.

TAGS
JNU

Comments(1)

  • krishnaraj
    "affect the research". pfft. It would be better if they had stated what was the outcome of all those researches. And this on top of increasing the fees from 50 to 100 after God knows how many years.
    3 days ago reply
