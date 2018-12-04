‘Need to strengthen level of legal education in India’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need to strengthen the level of legal education in India, Supreme Court Justice M B Lokur said while asking the Bar Councils to devise certain measures by which it can be enhanced.

Speaking at The Lawyers of India Day celebrations organised by The Bar Association of India, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said, “It is time when our law colleges should focus more on strengthening the legal education in the country so that we get best quality of lawyers.”

Various legal luminaries were felicitated at the Lawyers Day celebration senior advocates Indira Jaising, Mukul Rohtagi, Sadhna Ramachandran, Sriram Panchu, Prof Dr Ranbir Singh, VC National Law University Delhi to name few.

Attorney General K K Venugopal criticised the lawyers for going on strike and advised them not to do this quite often as this downgrades the professional level of lawyers in general.