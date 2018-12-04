Home Cities Delhi

‘Need to strengthen level of legal education in India’

Attorney General K K Venugopal criticised the lawyers for going on strike and advised them not to do this quite often as this downgrades the professional level of lawyers in general.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Madan B Lokur. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need to strengthen the level of legal education in India, Supreme Court Justice M B Lokur said while asking the Bar Councils to devise certain measures by which it can be enhanced.

Speaking at The Lawyers of India Day celebrations organised by The Bar Association of India, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said, “It is time when our law colleges should focus more on strengthening the legal education in the country so that we get best quality of lawyers.”

Various legal luminaries were felicitated at the Lawyers Day celebration senior advocates Indira Jaising, Mukul Rohtagi, Sadhna Ramachandran, Sriram Panchu, Prof Dr Ranbir Singh, VC National Law University Delhi to name few.

Attorney General K K Venugopal criticised the lawyers for going on strike and advised them not to do this quite often as this downgrades the professional level of lawyers in general.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp