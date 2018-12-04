Now, avail integrated smart card to travel in Metro, buses in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot along with other senior officials launched the common mobility card titled ‘One’ at the Rajghat cluster bus depot on Monday.With the tag line ‘One Delhi One Ride’ the card will have a circle with sketches of Metro trains, DTC buses, auto rickshaws and Delhi’s monuments.

The card will have a background of cubic grid in bright shades of red and yellow. It will also carry the logos of DMRC, DTC and Delhi government.“Delhi government will soon be launching a common app through which commuters can plan multi-modal trips, including buses and metro, from any point in Delhi. They will also be able to see locations of National Capital’s buses in real time,” said Gahlot.The smartcards issued till date will be valid but any new card replacement will be through ‘ONE’ card.