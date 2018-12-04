Government school teachers hired till Feb 2018 in November

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN a rush to fill vacancies of teachers in various government schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) made yet another embarrassing mistake while releasing the order for recruitment. The DoE passed an order on November 22, appointing 16 guest teachers for subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Drawing and English in schools. But the tenure of these teachers was already over before it started. According to the order, the teachers were to complete their terms by February 28, 2018.

“The deployment of guest teacher is up to 28.02.2018 or joining of regular teacher, as the case may be, and directed to report for duty immediately,” says the order issued last month. Although, on Monday the department put out a corrigendum stating instead of 2018, the tenure is up to February 2019.

The corrigendum states, “In partial modification to this office order dated 22.11.2018, wherein the tenure of deployment of guest teacher has inadvertently been mentioned as up to 28.2.2018 or joining of regular teacher, as the case may be, now the same may be read as up to 28.2.2019, instead to 28.2.2018.”

TNIE highlighted another similar gaffe by the DoE on Sunday, where three teachers hired for physical education subject were given the date of joining as September 1, while the order was signed and put on Delhi government’s website on November 30.

Calls to Sanjay Goel, director, Directorate of Education , went unanswered.