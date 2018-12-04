Three more die in Delhi, dengue toll at four

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three more dengue deaths were reported in the city, taking the toll to four this year.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which tabulates dengue-related data for the entire city, did not give details of when these deaths were reported in the city hospitals and if the residents belonged to Delhi, or were outsiders.

As per the civic body’s report, at least 53 fresh cases of dengue were reported in the last one week, taking the total number of people diagnosed with the vector-borne disease to 2,657.Dengue cases went up sharply from 374 cases in September to 1,114 cases in October. In November, 1,062 cases were reported in the city.

According to the SDMC’s action taken report, domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 2,31,523 households in the city till December 1. It said 1.84 lakh legal notices have been served for various violations and 25,923 prosecutions initiated.

The city also reported 161 chikungunya cases and 471 malaria cases this year till now.Two malaria cases were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July, 82 in August, 138 in September, 130 in October, and 33 in November.

Dengue virus is transmitted to humans by Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Prevention strategies of intense drives carried out for elimination of breeding spots and raising awareness among the public are essential to clamp down on cases of dengue.Water stagnation should be avoided at all costs, both inside and outside households, civic officials said.

LAST YEAR

According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year, of whom five were outsiders. The vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city.