An artistic renaissance by Krithika

With the spotlight falling softly on the renowned classical Bharatanatyam dancer Krithika Subrahmanian, known for her finesse of hand movements and gestures, the evening is bound to be divine. Brihat by Subrahmanian is a dance recital and an exposition of the immense classical culture of Bhakti that originated in South India and its evolution in perpetuity.

It is set to transpose the audience into a truly artistic renaissance of history, literature, music and classic Bharatanatyam in the Thanjavur style.

Talking about the core idea behind the performance, Subrahmanian shares, “Brihat explores the connection between culture, history, art and architecture. The idea was to have a scholar contextualise pieces I had researched for their strong connect with Thanjavur.”

A renowned architect, dancer and designer, Krithika Subrahmanian is trained in the pure lineage of the Thanjavur Pandanallur Bani of Bharatanatyam under the tutelage of Padmashri Prof. Sudharani Raghupathi. “My artistic journey started when I was seven years old under the guidance of my guru and her mentor Padma Bhushan Vidwan Madurai N Krishnan,” she sharesw. Subrahmanian has performed extensively since the age 15 at prominent venues and festivals.