Campaign for minimum wages from December 10

NEW DELHI: In order to strictly ensure payment of minimum wages in the National Capital, the labour department of the Delhi government will launch an extensive campaign namely “Operation Minimum Wages Drive” for 10 days starting December 10. Minister of Labour Gopal Rai said, “Altogether 10 teams have been formed for the special drive. Any employer found violating the increased minimum wages will attract a penalty of Rs 50,000 or jail for three years.

Trade unions will be involved in creating awareness among the workers about the wages.” This special campaign will involve all district joint commissioners as they will hold meetings with the employers of their districts to implement the increased rates of minimum wages.

Workers who are not getting minimum wages can file their complaints on the helpline number 155214, which is active now.

Rai said, “These teams will carry out inspection at various commercial establishments. I will carry out surprise inspections as well. Many a times it has been noticed that government contractors also violated these rules, so now we will blacklist such contractors if they are found violating the terms.”Government has been publicising about the minimum wages after a SC order on October 31. Before that, government filed a petition in the SC against the stay order by the Delhi HC on minimum wages policy.

MINIMUM WAGES IN DELHI

Minimum rates applicable from November 1, 2018 are

Unskilled worker: L14,000/month

Semi-skilled worker: L15,400/ month

Skilled worker: L16,962/month