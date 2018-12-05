Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to add 3,000 buses to its fleet soon

The Delhi government has also decided to give the existing terminals a facelift.

Published: 05th December 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon add 3,000 buses to its fleet and to house these additional vehicles, construction of a bus depot in Burari, which will have maximum capacity of 250 buses, would begin soon.According to special commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, KK Dahiyani, similar depots would come up or the existing ones would be modified into ‘world class’ facilities at Vasant Vihar, Janakpuri, Raja Garden and Wazirpur. 

Delhi govt has also decided to give
existing terminals a facelift

Dahiyani said, “The work of transforming Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots as world-class facilities has been given to the Delhi Integrated Multi-model Transit System (DIMTS). The project would be undertaken under the supervision of deputy general manager of DIMTS.”The special commissioner added that the project is on in full swing.

A transport department official said, “A depot in Ranikheda has been completed before the deadline. It can hold around 450 cluster buses. Land for the depot in Burari has been shortlisted and the construction would be completed in the next six to eight months.”

The Delhi government has also decided to give the existing terminals a facelift. According to the plan, five terminals would be revamped first and the scheme would be expanded to all the 15 terminals in the city. The first five terminals in the revamp list are Azadpur, Najafgarh, Nehru Place, Lado Sarai and Mehrauli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp