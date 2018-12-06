32 courts set up for power cases in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a joint venture, power firm BSES and the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) have set up 32 different courts across the National Capital to handle cases related to power thefts and new connection issues in paperless format.

The Lok Adalats, which are mostly organised on the weekends will start these ‘paperless’ courts from December 8. Power firm officials believe their effort will solve power theft cases on the spot.

“The Lok Adalats organised in the last financial year saw over 8,500 cases with a value of around `80 crore being settled,” said a BSES spokesperson. The courts will be held on December 8 and 9 December 9 at the Saket and Dwarka district court complexes for the residents of south and west Delhi.