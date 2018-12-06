Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Charges framed against AAP MLA in child labour case     

The court framed charges of abetting kidnapping and criminal intimidation to cause death or grievous hurt against the two accused.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly abetting the kidnapping of 15 child labourers during their rescue from weaving units here in 2010. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal put on trial another accused Saifiullah Siddiqui after they appeared in the court and pleaded not guilty.

The court framed charges of abetting kidnapping and criminal intimidation to cause death or grievous hurt against the two accused. Both the offences entail a maximum punishment of seven years in jail, with or without fine.  It listed the matter for December 14 for commencing the trial by recording evidence. 

The trial court framed the charges after a sessions court on December 3 set aside an earlier order discharging Khan and Siddiqui. The case relates to the rescue of 15 child labourers from Batla House, Jamia Nagar, here. 

However, a mob allegedly led by Khan and Siddiqui gathered at the spot, threatened to kill the rescuing team and forcibly took away the children. The magisterial court had discharged the two accused as the police filed the charge sheet in 2016, six years after the lodging of the FIR, which was much beyond the permissible time limit.

