Give a vintage twist to your garden this season

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Underneath the warm winter sun, a walk with nature at the Chinmaya Hatt Exhibition with Earthly Creations, is definitely something to look forward to this winter. The three-day long exhibition is for all the art and nature lovers as they offer some amazingly creative designer planters with the message of infusing nature in your home for healthy environment.

For the ones who find it really hard to decide Harpreet Ahluwalia, owner of Earthly Creations, sheds some light on all the various picks you can find. “Our terracotta pottery line comprises of pots and sculptures that are made in various colourful and beautiful shapes of animals and birds, water bodies, hangings and danglers. We make two kinds of pots, one is terracotta which is handmade on the wheels by the potters and later it is glazed and then fired. The second is the resin pot which is mould made. Resin is mixed with clay, but its first piece is made of terracotta on the wheels,” shares Ahluwalia.

For ones who are looking for a vintage look, Ahluwalia has made sure you go home with something you love from their recently introduced eco-friendly vintage planters. “These planters are synonyms to sophistication and can be placed anywhere either indoor or outdoor living area.

They are in shapes of sewing machine, typewriter and gramophone to name a few, which will take you back in olden times, shares Ahluwalia, who quit her established corporate career for the concept of giving something back to the nature. She started the socio-economic venture, Earthly Creations and hired 40 potters from across the nation to make stunning masterpieces. Today, she supervises the entire process and takes care of the colour, design, and texture.