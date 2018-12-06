Handcrafted bars for a glowing and soft skin

By Express News Service

KAI essentials has launched the latest range of Shea Butter Bathing Bars for the winter season. These handcrafted bars are infused with the goodness of Shea butter extracts including almond oil, activated charcoal, avocado and many more to improve the bathing experience of the users.

It helps in removing toxins and can draw out impurities from your skin, creating beautiful results. Growing beauty consciousness has fueled the demand for natural skincare products which helps to clean your skin. These bars help your skin to retain its natural moisture rather than stripping it away. So, add these beauty bars in your routine to have a refreshing day.