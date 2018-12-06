Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU files plaint after ‘illegal rally on Ram Mandir’

The students’ union claimed that despite the security breach, the nearest Vasant Kunj North police station wasn’t informed.

JNU campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday filed a complaint against chief security officer and security agency of the varsity with the vice-chancellor after vehicles illegally entered the campus and allegedly held a rally on Ram Mandir.  

The rally taken out on trucks, cars and motorcycles, illegally entered the campus between 9am to 10am through the Saraswatipuram gate, breaching the security and putting the safety of students at stake, the JNUSU said in its complaint to vice-chancellor.  In a 30-second video shared on the social media, trucks with posters of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Sankalp Rath Yatra’ purportedly to be held on December 9 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, were seen rallying on the JNU premises. Ahead of these trucks and cars, men on bikes with saffron flags are visible in the video. 

“We were told by the security personnel that there was no prior permission for such rally organised by these outsiders in the campus who with saffron flags were vitiating the campus environment with communal slogans and were instigating an atmosphere of fear and violence,” JNUSU wrote.  

The students’ union claimed that despite the security breach, the nearest Vasant Kunj North police station wasn’t informed. The campus accommodates over 15,000 students as residents. “JNUSU demands the JNU VC to take necessary action against both the G4S security agency, which is mandated with JNU’s security, and chief security officer Naveen Yadav for such incompetent and irresponsible response towards the morning incident,” JNUSU added. The JNU administration did not comment on the incident.

