Delhi: Madame Tussauds and Rail Museum to delight visitors 

By Express News Service

Madame Tussauds in Delhi has announced a collaboration with the National Rail Museum in Delhi, in which both will offer amazing deals to their visitors. As part of the launch, Madame Tussauds is offering 50 per cent off on tickets to visitors who come after visiting the Rail Museum. The internationally famous attraction has also set up the wax figure of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Rail Museum as a special.

The world’s most famous wax attraction for families has completed one year of its presence in the country and has planned several events to mark the occasion. Speaking on the collaboration with the National Rail Museum, Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd said, “We are extremely honoured to associate with the historic National Rail Museum, aiming to offer vivid fun-filled family entertainment for Delhiites.

As a brand, Madame Tussauds is committed to bringing diverse entertainment options to everyone. With this collaboration, we are aiming to offer an overwhelming experience to visitors!” Ranjanesh Sahai, secretary Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, said, “We always want to offer a complete package to our visitors for them to have a more enriching experience. Our collaboration with Madame Tussauds will enable the visitors to enjoy the world-famous attraction in the city and the rail museum together.”

Madame Tussauds Delhi is known for the beautiful portrayal of the fascinating world of glamour, sports, history, politics and history under one roof through planned themed and interactive areas, by the skillful and innovative interpretation of renowned celebrities. The tickets to the attraction are available at https://www.madametussauds.com/delhi/en.