Pollution affects arrival of winged guests in Delhi

Siberian cranes, greater flamingo, black winged stilt, common teal, common greenshank are some of the winged visitors that reach the wetlands.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four major wetlands in Delhi has seen fewer migratory birds in the month of November compared to same period last year, thanks to a blanket cover of smoke over skies, and impact of climate change. Where over 1,500 birds were recorded at Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Surajpur Wetland each last November, the numbers have dwindled this year, according to ecologists and volunteers who conducted the survey. They, however, could not provide the exact numbers. 

Siberian cranes, greater flamingo, black winged stilt, common teal, common greenshank are some of the winged visitors that reach the wetlands. “Poor areal visibility of the wetlands due to the thick haze that engulfs Delhi obstructs flight of birds.

Global climate change impact on migration pattern, and poor upkeep of wetlands are also primary reasons of their delayed arrival and decreasing or fluctuating numbers and diversity in prime wetlands,” ecologist and conservationist T K Roy said So far, only 36 winter migratory water bird species were recorded in Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Surajpur Wetland, Najafgarh Jheel, and River Yamuna. The dip in diversity of species is also evident at the Yamuna where only four species were recorded last month, as against 10 last year. 

“Winter is the prime bird watching season when migratory birds fly down to Delhi and other parts of India to escape the harsh winter in their native habitats. But it is being observed over the years that the guests are skipping stopping in Delhi and choose other wetlands,” Roy said. In September, India came out with a five-year national action plan to conserve habitats of these migratory species that cover long distances from Siberia.

