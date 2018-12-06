IMUR: Transcend borders with music

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

Singer-songwriter Louise Burns and three-piece electronic R&B band IMUR, of Canadian origin, speak to us about their journey and aspirations ahead of their tour in India.

What are you looking forward to on your first India tour?

LB: Everything! The food, the culture, the scenery. And seeing what an Indian audience is like. Everyone I’ve met so far has been amazing.

IMUR: We’re looking forward to visiting and learning about a new culture and playing in front of a whole new audience. It’s also a great way to escape the cold rain back home!

What are the challenges you face on tours like this and how can they be better addressed?

LB: Mainly the logistics. Are there voltage converters, where are we staying, whats the sound system like, etc... And travel coordination. It can be tricky.

IMUR: We have somewhat of a complicated setup with the combination of electronic and electric instruments, we’re hoping it will all be fine in the heat. It’s been challenging and expensive to travel with so much gear.

Are there any Indian singers or music styles that you find inspiring?

LB: I discovered Ravi Shankar when I was a teenager and had the opportunity to see him live. That was incredible. I love traditional Indian music, particularly the sitar and santoor. I’m looking forward to discovering new artists at NH7 Weekender.

IMUR: Sitar has always been an inspiring instrument for Mikey. He would sample it regularly when he first started producing. We were lucky enough to see a sitar concert in the first couple of days of getting here and it was unreal! A single 45 minute piece, what a journey.

Where is music headed with growing connectivity?

LB: I love that there is so much access to music worldwide now. The internet has really opened it up in that sense. I’ve been lucky enough to play in Australia, China and parts of Europe and staying in touch with fans via social media is one of the most rewarding things. The future of music will hopefully include more diversity in mainstream and Indie scenes, and more interesting collaborations.

IMUR: We see the continuation of genres to blend, everyone pulling from different influences and breaking moulds to continue to create genuinely unique music. Things will spiral in on themselves more quickly the easier it becomes to understand other cultures.

Are any Indian collaborations on the cards for you?

LB: Not yet! But the door is open!

IMUR: We have been talking with a bunch of artists that we found on SoundCloud from all over India and hope to meet up with them while in their cities. We’re looking forward to meeting artists at Magnetic Fields and would love to see some collaborations happening.

Burns and IMUR will perform in Delhi on 14th December, at OddBird Theater.

IMUR

They perform electronic R&B, and instruments like guitar, keyboard and violin. They are known for sultry, jazzy vocals and bass heavy beats.