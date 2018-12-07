BJP, Jethmalani seek closure of Rs 50 lakh suit over expulsion from party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has moved an application before a Delhi court for disposing of the suit filed by Rajya Sabha MP Ram Jethmalani over his expulsion from the saffron party. In an application, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav informed the court that party chief Amit Shah has expressed regret for the expulsion, which has been accepted by Jethmalani, who had filed a Rs 50 lakh suit against the saffron outfit.

Incidentally, the BJP had expelled Jethmalani from the party for six years in 2013 after the Rajya Sabha MP had barged into a Parliamentary party meeting, while seeking explanation on his suspension from the party and the applicability of whip order on him.

Both Jethmalani and the BJP, represented by Yadav, moved a joint application for disposal of the suit. “During the pendency of suit the president (Shah) and the general secretary of the party (Yadav) met the plaintiff (Jethmalani). At the meeting, they expressed their sincere regret for the expulsion. They acknowledged the contribution of the Plaintiff to the party since the days he was founding vice- president of the party,” the application stated.

Jethmalani is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from the ranks of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). “Since he’s already a member of the RJD, the application before the court doesn’t affect his status. He will continue to be an RJD MP,” said a BJP national general secretary.