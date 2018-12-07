Home Cities Delhi

Classic timepieces that add elegance to your home 

IT’S time to add a punch of colour to your home as Fabuliv has launched some new and decorative wall clocks.

Published: 07th December 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It's time to add a punch of colour to your home as Fabuliv has launched some new and decorative wall clocks.  Move away those boring wall clocks that show time in the most dry and uninteresting way and step into a world of thrilling and sensational times that are colourful, vibrant and stunningly unique yet elegant. Every home, whether big or small, surely has at least one wall clock. Add a stunning wall clock to your wall and watch the wall transform into a beautiful piece of art.

Handcrafted items are the ones which is liked and loved by all, after all these are unique, functional, decorative, artistic,  elegant and above all a twist of modernism and traditional. So keeping all these in mind we have brought for you some antique items which are hand crafted by the best artists. These are beautiful classic clocks embellished with rich design elements.

 Wall clocks are not just meant for living area. You can add stylish wall clocks in your bedroom, balcony and wherever you wish. Always make sure the wall clock you choose to hang complements your home interiors as well as the wall paint colour.

For a light coloured wall, choose a bright coloured wall clock with a contrasting frame to add the much-needed glamour to your wall. Similarly, for a dark coloured wall, choose a light coloured wall clock with intricate designs and beautiful frames to add charm and appeal to your interiors.For more details please contact hello@fabuliv.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fabuliv

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp