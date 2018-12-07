Home Cities Delhi

Foul air: Delhiites exposed to more than five times of PM 2.5 limit in 2017

Released on Thursday, the report said 12,322 deaths were attributable to air pollution in Delhi last year.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. (File Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi residents’ annual exposure to PM2.5 (particulate matter) in 2017 was the highest in the country at 209 mircrogramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), more than five times the limit of 40 ug/m3 recommended by the National Ambient Air Quality. And, Delhiites also had to pay a heavy price: Over 12,300 deaths were attributable to air pollution last year in the National Capital, where outdoor pollution brought down the average life expectancy by 1.5 years.

Delhi’s annual population weighted mean exposure to ambient particulate matter is also much higher than the country’s average of 89.9 ug/m3, said a report by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the impact of air pollution on health loss and life expectancy reduction.In fact, as per the findings, a Delhiite’s exposure to PM2.5 is at least 12 times higher than from a resident in Kerala, which fares the best among states. PM2.5 particles can enter human lung and blood tissues, and increase the risk of heart and lung diseases.

Released on Thursday, the report said 12,322 deaths were attributable to air pollution in Delhi last year. Also, 51.1 per cent of these deaths were reported among the people less than the age of 70. While 11,732 deaths happened due to ambient particulate matter pollution (outdoor), 52 were attributed to pollution inside houses. The figures, however, were less than states such as Uttar Pradesh (2.60 lakh), Maharashtra (1.08 lakh), Rajasthan (90,499), Bihar (96,967), and West Bengal (94,534).

Outdoor pollution reduced average life expectancy by 1.4 years in Haryana, and 1.3 years in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, said the first comprehensive estimates of deaths, disease burden, and life expectancy reduction associated with air pollution in states.

The report was a joint initiative of the ICMR, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with experts and stakeholders associated with over 100 Indian institutions. These research findings were also published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp