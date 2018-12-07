Home Cities Delhi

Get ready to rove

The Evoque redefined the luxury compact SUV space when it was first launched and the new one promises to be a sophisticated evolution of the original.

Published: 07th December 2018 06:44 AM

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

The Evoque redefined the luxury compact SUV space when it was first launched and the new one promises to be a sophisticated evolution of the original. It is touted to offer the perfect blend of Range Rover heritage and cutting-edge technology. The design elements are familiar including the fast roofline, rising waist and coupe-like silhouette that mark it as a vehicle that belongs to the Range Rover family.

The changes carried out are subtle and these include the new slim Matrix LED headlamps, flush door handles and burnished copper accents which all work to give it a more sophisticated look. To add that bit of muscle, the Evoque gets a pronounced shoulder line and wheel arches, as well as new 21-inch wheels.

The tech on board includes the twin touchscreen with faster software, cabin air ionisation, 16-way seat controls, a high-end sound system and you also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The Evoque is built tough and has amazing offroad capability thanks to the Terrain Response 2 technology on board that adjusts the set up according to the surface.

The Evoque can wade through 600 mm of water! The other cool feature on board is the ground view camera that lets the driver see what’s under the vehicle in order to navigate tricky parking spots or to help avoid obstacles while off-roading. It also gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines that come with mild-hybrid technology.

