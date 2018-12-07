Home Cities Delhi

Hope it wakes up the agencies: Road accident victim's father

Bilhore's 16-year-old son Prakash died in July 2015 after his bike fell into a deep pothole.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Welcoming the concern voiced by the Supreme Court on the spate of accident deaths caused by potholes,  Dadarao Bilhore, who made it his life’s mission to fill potholes after losing his son, said he hopes the apex court’s intervention would wake the government from its slumber and prompt it to direct urgent steps to address the issue.

Bilhore's 16-year-old son Prakash died in July 2015 after his bike fell into a deep pothole. Since, Bilhore has been going about filling potholes wherever he sees them.“I hope the concern expressed by the Supreme Court judges would alert government agencies to such grave issues and ensure that no other family has to lose its dear ones to such incidents anymore,” Bilhore said, adding that he will keep filling and fixing potholes  with his own money as long as he keeps seeing them.

“I will keep urging more and more people to come forward and fix potholes. If only about one lakh people come forward and take this mission forward, our country will become pothole-free in no time,” 
Bilhore said.

