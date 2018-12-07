Home Cities Delhi

Khadi: From freedom to bridal wear

It has been some time now that revivalists have been successful in bringing khadi into the mainstream fashion.

By Angela Paljor
Khadi has been a major aspect of India’s freedom – from the boycott of foreign textiles­ to Mahatma Gandhi’s use of the handspun fabric as a critique of the modern civilisation, from where emerged the ideas of swadeshi and self-sufficiency.  Its historical pertinence has been able to make it relevant even today.

It has been some time now that revivalists have been successful in bringing khadi into the mainstream fashion. However, very few use it for their elaborate bridal wear. Changing this is designer Sumona Parekh of Sumona Couture with her khadi bridal collection Forget Me Not that embodies the spirit of spring in a dreamy yet sophisticated look that is certain to fascinate its patrons. 

A model wearing Sumona Parekh’s (in circle) work

Parekh’s collection includes lehengas that are made in khaki cotton, khadi buti on georgette, Lucknowi hand-embroidery on georgette, customised net and raw silk. Talking about the idea of using khadi for her bridal wear, Parekh shares, “Khadi cotton makes a big debut in our collection and will be a favourite for this year.

We intend to make extensive use of this natural fabric. Fashion is no longer just about trends and innovative designs; it is also a means to encourage dialogue on sustainable choices. Sustaining the weaves and artwork of Indian karigars while taking care of the environmentis what the future of Indian fashion should be looking forward to.” 

Designer Ashima Sharma, owner of Ashima S Couture, feels that the transition of khadi from an unstylish hand spun fabric to becoming a part of wedding attire is a huge step. Elaborating further, she adds, “Khadi’s unique texture gives an opportunity to keep the garment simple, yet stylish and elegant with the help of a little bit of detailing.

People prefer to include khadi wear in their casual as well as traditional wear like bandhgala and Dogri suits paired with khadi waist coats. Even lehengas and saris like silk and Kanjeevaram saris are being infused with khadi fabric to give it a richer and comfortable look.”

Forget Me Not
The collection includes light-weight lehengas. The silhouettes are clean and flowy with intricate embroidery combined with hand block printing.

