Delhi Metro: Blue Line blues for second day

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of commuters of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) faced a torrid time for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Passengers travelling in the Yamuna Bank to Vaishali section during the morning rush hour were affected the most. The Metro trains in this section particularly have a huge rush of passengers in the evening. Meanwhile, the DMRC maintained that passenger safety is a priority and that manual operations have affected the timings of the trains due to bunching of lines.

According to the DMRC, there are two systems which operate the interlocking sections on the Blue Line. What is happening for the last two days is that the systems started restarting and switching off automatically due to some technical fault. This resulted in intermittent loss of communication between the OCC and the interlocking stations.

“I live in Vaishali. While coming to Delhi, the Metro just stopped for like 15 minutes before reaching the Yamuna Bank somewhere in the middle. Then, after we reached the Yamuna Bank, we were asked to de board and go to the other side as that train will not go further,” said a commuter. The Blue Line has a total of 17 interlocking sections of which eight had signaling issues with the software at the Operations Control Centre (OCC) for the two days.

“The signaling issue pertaining to the Blue Line appeared to be a software-related problem and Siemens, whose system is operating on this line has been informed about this and log of the erratic behaviour of the signaling system has been also sent to their headquarters in Germany for further detailed analysis to help us understand the cause for this fault,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.