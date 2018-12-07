Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro: Blue Line blues for second day

Passengers travelling in the Yamuna Bank to Vaishali section during the morning rush hour were affected the most.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hundreds of commuters of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) faced a torrid time for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Passengers travelling in the Yamuna Bank to Vaishali section during the morning rush hour were affected the most. The Metro trains in this section particularly have a huge rush of passengers in the evening. Meanwhile, the DMRC maintained that passenger safety is a priority and that manual operations have affected the timings of the trains due to bunching of lines.

According to the DMRC, there are two systems which operate the interlocking sections on the Blue Line. What is happening for the last two days is that the systems started restarting and switching off automatically due to some technical fault. This resulted in intermittent loss of communication between the OCC and the interlocking stations.

“I live in Vaishali. While coming to Delhi, the Metro just stopped for like 15 minutes before reaching the Yamuna Bank somewhere in the middle. Then, after we reached the Yamuna Bank, we were asked to de board and go to the other side as that train will not go further,” said a commuter. The Blue Line has a total of 17 interlocking sections of which eight had signaling issues with the software at the Operations Control Centre (OCC) for the two days. 

“The signaling issue pertaining to the Blue Line appeared to be a software-related problem and Siemens, whose system is operating on this line has been informed about this and log of the erratic behaviour of the signaling system has been also sent to their headquarters in Germany for further detailed analysis to help us understand the cause for this fault,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blue Line Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp